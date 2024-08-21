Chicago Cubs Are an 'Honorable Mention' for Impending Star Free Agent Pitcher
The 2024 MLB season has not gone according to plan for the Chicago Cubs. With the final stretch of the regular season underway, the Cubs do not have a very good chance of working their way into the postseason.
Insead, it seems very likely that Chicago will miss out on the playoffs and focus on the offseason. Jed Hoyer is very motivated to make sure that the team is back in contention next season.
In order to make that happen, the Cubs will need to get aggressive during the offseason.
Already, Chicago is being connected to quite a few high-profile players. They have been linked as potential suitors for both Pete Alonso and Corbin Burnes.
Now, there is another name that has been added as a potential target for the Cubs.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at the top 10 potential landing spots for San Francisco Giants' star pitcher Blake Snell. While Chicago didn't make the top 10, they were named as an "honorable mention."
"Not counting worthwhile honorable mentions like the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and Snell's hometown Seattle Mariners, let's break down 10 potential suitors based on how well they are lined up to make such a deal."
There were reports that the Cubs had interest in trading for Snell at the deadline this year. However, they opted to avoid that option due to the veteran star's contract situation.
Could they revisit that interest in free agency?
Right now, the rotation happens to be one of Chicago's biggest strengths. They have Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad penciled in as starters for next season. Spending big money on starting pitching when they already have four solid starters may not make sense.
That being said, the way Snell has been pitching lately could entice teams like the Cubs to splurge.
Over his last eight starts, Snell has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He has recorded a 1.03 ERA to go along with 70 strikeouts and just 16 walks. Snell also pitched a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on August 2nd.
Those numbers could lead to Chicago pursuing Snell.
Hoyer will do whatever it takes to get back to the World Series. He's also running out of time to build a contender and that could lead to aggressive moves.
Expect to see the Cubs be major players this offseason. They could end up being a potential landing spot for Snell, although the need doesn't fit the kind of money they'd have to pay to get him.