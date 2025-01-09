Chicago Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Flame-Throwing Reliever Ahead of Deadline
The Chicago Cubs made moves during the 2024 trade deadline to improve their roster heading into the 2025 season.
Among the moves they made included a trade for Nate Pearson, a right-handed reliever. Pearson is known for his electric fastball and could be an above-average arm in the Cubs bullpen if his stuff plays at the level it can.
Chicago will also have him for a relatively cheap price. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Pearson and the Cubs avoided arbitration on Thursday on a steal of a deal.
"Nate Pearson and the Cubs have settled on a $1.35 million deal for 2025, per source, avoiding arbitration."
Pearson threw the baseball better than ever in his big league career during his 19-game stint with Chicago last year.
He posted a 2.73 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 3.96 FIP and struck out 23 hitters in 26 1/3 innings.
His swing-and-miss stuff was down compared to prior showings, resulting in his strikeout numbers being down, but it was a step in the right direction for the former top prospect.
With one of the best heaters in the game, if Pearson continues to build from his showing last season, there's reason to believe he could play an important role in the Cubs bullpen.
As currently constructed, Chicago's bullpen might be the weakest unit on its roster. That's a concern, but adding another arm or two to pair with Pearson and others could be all the Cubs need to feel confident heading into 2025.
28 years old, the former first-round pick will need to bring what he had in the second half into the entire campaign for Chicago.