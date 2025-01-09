Chicago Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Young Ace on Valuable Deal
The Chicago Cubs rotation impressed for parts of the 2024 campaign due to guys like Justin Steele.
Steele dealt with a minor injury early but made 24 starts and threw in 134 2/3 innings. Heading into arbitration for the first-time in his career, the left-hander and the Cubs settled on a team-friendly deal.
"Source: Justin Steele, Cubs settle at $6.55 million, avoiding arbitration," Robert Murray of FanSided reported.
The left-hander has flown under the radar from the national eye, but he's been as consistent as it gets over the past three years.
In 2024, Steele posted a 3.07 ERA and struck out 135 hitters.
An All-Star in 2023, he pitched in 173 1/3 innings and posted a 3.06 ERA, 3.02 FIP, 1.17 WHIP and struck out 176 hitters.
There's plenty to love about Steele and all indications point to him only getting better in the future, giving Chicago an ace as it looks to compete in the National League Central in 2025.
The Cubs should eventually look to extend him on a long-term deal before he hits free agency until 2028, but they still have another year before they have to worry about getting that done.
Rewarding their ace should be in the plans, however, for more reasons than one. Chicago doesn't want to lose the Mississippi native when the time comes, and the longer the Cubs wait, he could start to grow frustrated.
Steele is worth every penny of this deal and depending on the price on his future contract, will likely be worth that, too.