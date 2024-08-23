Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Call Up Intriguing Young Prospect

The Chicago Cubs have made the move to call up and intriguing young infielder.

Mar 5, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Luis Vazquez (75) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Surprise Stadium.
Mar 5, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Luis Vazquez (75) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Surprise Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs have just 34 games left in the year and are still hopeful of making a run to get into the MLB playoffs.

That isn't a very likely scenario, however, it's not impossible.

In order to accomplish that goal, the Cubs will need to catch fire starting now, while also needing some help from a few other teams.

With the stretch run of the regular season already underway, Chicago has called up a reinforcement.

According to a report from Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports, the Cubs have called up 24-year-old infielder Luis Vazquez from Triple-A Iowa.

Vazquez has had a quality year at the Triple-A level. He has played in 64 games, hitting eight home runs to go along with 24 RBI. In addition to those numbers, he has slashed .263/.347/.432.

There is a lot of talent and potential coming up with Vazquez. Chicago is hoping he can make an instant impact when given the chance.

Looking at the farm system, the Cubs have plenty of talent almost MLB ready. Among those players are Matt Shaw, Owen Caissie, Moises Ballesteros, and James Triantos. They have others who might be able to play at the Major League level soon.

It will be interesting to see what kind of playing time Vazquez receives.

Craig Counsell has another piece he can implement into his gameday decisions.

Expect to see Vazquez on the field in the near future to see if he can make the most of this opportunity with Chicago.

