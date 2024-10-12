Chicago Cubs Can Become a World Series Contender By Signing This Ace in FA
In all likelihood, the Chicago Cubs are probably more than just a piece or two away from contending for a World Series title after missing the playoffs in four straight seasons.
On the heels of back-to-back 83-79 seasons even after making Craig Counsell the highest paid manager in the history of baseball last offseason, Chicago is not in a place where they're right on the brink. Big pieces have to be added, and one option in free agency qualifies as the biggest of pieces.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided suggested that a potential addition of the top available arm in free agency, Orioles starter and 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, makes the Cubs virtually instant World Series contenders as they line him up with Shota Imanaga at the top of the rotation.
"If they want to acquire a pitcher, they might as well go after the best starter on the market, Corbin Burnes," Pressnell wrote. "Burnes is set to be a free agent following a Cy Young-caliber season, though he will fall short in the voting thanks to Tarik Skubal's special year."
Burnes has a ton of experience with Counsell after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Brewers. Milwaukee sent him to Baltimore last offseason with his deal set to expire after the 2024 season, and now Burnes will have the chance to hit the open market as the most sought after pitcher and is virtually guaranteed to receive a mega-deal. It feels entirely likely that Burnes' asking price will exceed what Jed Hoyer and the Cubs are willing to pay, but there's no reason why Chicago should not be involved in Burnes' pursuit.
A chance to add a legitimate, bonafide ace who will only be 30 when the 2025 season starts does not come around often. Chances to change the outlook of an entire pitching staff with one stroke of the pen are not something that should just be dismissed in favor of cheaper alternatives. While there are other arms out there as there are every year, nobody else even comes close to the value Burnes would add the second he signs.
If the Cubs don't at least check in and make an offer to Burnes, it will be difficult for ownership to continue to convince fans that the team is serious about winning.