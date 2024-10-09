Chicago Cubs Can Solve Their Bullpen Issues With This Elite Closer Option in FA
The Chicago Cubs clearly need some help in order to elevate to the next level in 2025 after back-to-back finishes of 83-79 and missing the playoffs for now four years in a row.
One of the areas the team could look to improve upon this offseason as Jed Hoyer looks to make moves is the bullpen. As a whole, the group was not horrendous in 2024 by any means, ranking just outside the top-10 across the league in bullpen ERA. But it was actually closing out games with save opportunities where the team struggled tremendously as no true closer emerged.
For the season, Chicago converted just 38 of its 64 save opportunities for a percentage near the bottom of the league below 60 percent. Exactly how much financial capital the team is willing to spend on a closer remains to be seen, but if they're willing to open up the checkbook, one of the best in the league is available. Michael Brakebill of FanSided named Padres shutdown man Tanner Scott as the No. 1 'dream move' for the Cubs this offseason as they look to tune things up in order to play deeper into October.
"Tanner Scott is a player who can come in for the Cubs and shut the door in a hurry," Brakebill wrote. "He is one of at least two players the Cubs desperately need at the back of their bullpen, but locking down someone of Scott's caliber is a must if the Cubs wish to make it back to the postseason finally."
Brakebill went on to point out that Hoyer's contract will expire after next season and that the organization would be unlikely to retain him if it gets to five straight years with no postseason baseball in Wrigleyville.
As for Scott himself, he was absolutely phenomenal in 2024 with a 1.75 ERA across 72 appearances both with Miami and San Diego. Over the course of his eight year career which also included time with Baltimore, Scott has racked up nearly 500 strikeouts and will be among the most coveted arms on the market this offseason having just turned 30. His numbers have improved in each of the last three seasons and only just now seems to be entering his prime.
If Hoyer is serious about upgrading the bullpen, Scott is a place to start.