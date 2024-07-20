Chicago Cubs Chances of Making the Playoffs, Revealed
Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs are hoping to make a massive run in the second half of the season. They have a lot of work to do in order to get into the postseason, but they have the talent to make it happen.
Unfortunately, the Cubs started the second half of the year with a 5-2 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They can't afford to lose much if they're going to work their way into the playoffs.
Right now, Chicago holds a 47-52 record. The MLB trade deadline could offer the Cubs a chance to improve the roster in a week and a half. However, the odds are not in Chicago's favor.
According to Evan Altman of Cubs Insider, Chicago has a 12.1 percent chance of getting into the playoffs.
Altman also stated that he doesn't personally believe the Cubs will try to buy talent ahead of the trade deadline. But, he did admit that quite a bit could happen before the deadline that could change that opinion.
"There’s really not much to add at this point, though I suspect we’ll have a lot more to chew on next week as the trade deadline looms much larger. As skeptical as I remain as to the Cubs’ potential to be buyers, a lot can happen in just a handful of games."
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, there are a few things that must happen for Chicago to have a chance at getting into the postseason.
First and foremost, the bullpen has to figure out a way to close games out. If they could have closed out wins in the first half of the season, their outlook would look much different.
Second, the Cubs need their star players to step up offensively. Dansby Swanson has been downright awful this season, as has Christopher Morel. There are others who have performed under expectations and all of them need to pick up the pace.
Finally, Chicago needs to play with passion. During their worst losing streak of the season, there was no fire whatsoever on the field. When they play with passion, they have a good shot of winning.
Fans have been frustrated with the season. The frustration hasn't been because the team has lost entirely. It has been the way they have lost and the way the team has acted while losing.
If the Cubs truly want to make a second half run, they'll need to simply live up to their talent. Chicago has the pieces to compete, but they need to put it all together.