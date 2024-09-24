Chicago Cubs Claim Right-Handed Pitcher off Waivers From Milwaukee Brewers
While the Chicago Cubs season is essentially over at this point, there are still ways for them to improve over the next couple of days.
They did just that on Monday, claiming right-hander Enoli Paredes, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune.
Paredes was claimed off waivers by the Cubs after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers last week.
He's pitched in four Big League seasons but only has 54 appearances throughout those four years.
In that short span, he owns a 3.06 ERA, 4.10 WHIP, 143 ERA+, and has struck out 51 hitters in 53.0 innings pitched.
Despite appearing in four Major League seasons, Chicago will have control of him for four more seasons, as he only has two years of service time.
He won't be arbitration-eligible this winter, either, which means he'll be relatively cheap in 2025.
This is a smart play for the Cubs as they look to improve their roster.
President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer made it known during the trade deadline that he planned to do everything he could to better the team in 2025, and this move aligns with that.
It's uncertain if they view him as a short-term play, but claiming him off waivers at this point in the campaign likely means they have a plan for him.
He's impressed during his time in the minor leagues, perhaps part of why Chicago made this move.
In 2024, he pitched 31 2/3 innings with a 1.99 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.