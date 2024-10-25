Chicago Cubs Could Sign Dodgers Star To Fix Bullpen in MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are headed into the offseason earlier than they wanted to after missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row and finishing their second consecutive campaign with a 83-79 record.
When it comes to getting things right and establishing themselves as a regular postseason team, let alone a legitimate championship contender, one of the biggest areas the team can improve is in the bullpen.
The Cubs finished no better than the middle of the pack in bullpen ERA across the MLB. They converted on less than 60% of their save attempts without a true closer, numbers that are not exactly the hallmark of a contending roster.
As for the bullpen, there are a few names available who could assist in fixing things quickly at least in the short term.
One possibility comes with a lot of risk due to age and injury history, but nonetheless is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and has been at his best when the lights have been brightest in the playoffs.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided named Los Angeles Dodgers veteran reliever Blake Treinen as a name Chicago should pursue in free agency this winter.
"It really comes down to health for this 36-year-old. As his 2.78 ERA would indicate, Treinen has been a high-end reliever for most of his 10-year career," he wrote. "He simply has to take the ball. There's some inherent risk knowing his injury history, but the reward outweighs that risk with how good he is."
The good news on a player like Treinen is that, due to the fact that he's already 36 years old and will be 37 by the time the 2025 season rolls around, he is not going to command a massive long-term deal.
Spotrac currently estimates his market value as a one-year, $2.4 million deal, but he will likely go for much higher than that once bids begin rolling in.
The bad news is that his pattern of injuries presents a huge red flag.
Treinen missed most of the 2022 season and the entire 2023 campaign with various shoulder issues after he was nothing short of sensational in 2021. Sporting a 1.99 ERA along with 85 strikeouts in 72.1 innings over 72 appearances gave the Dodgers enough confidence to hang onto him through injuries, and he responded with a massive 2024 performance.
In 50 appearances this year, Treinen struck out 56 batters in 46.2 innings, sporting a 1.93 ERA along with converting numerous huge save opportunities this postseason during the Dodgers' ongoing World Series run.
Treinen is a player who has the ability to completely transform the Cubs' bullpen if the team is willing to outbid others for his services this winter.