Chicago Cubs Could Trade Promising Reliever
The struggles are continuing for the Chicago Cubs and are showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. In their last 10 games, the Cubs have gone 2-8 and are now just 39-48 on the season.
To put it mildly, the team has been an absolute embarrassment this season.
Due to the poor play, Chicago has gone from being a potential buyer ahead of the trade deadline to a very likely seller. Honestly, getting rid of some players on the roster would be addition by subtraction.
Among the big names that have been linked in potential trade rumors are Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, and Jameson Taillon. There are quite a few more players that could be added to that list if Hoyer decides to do a deep cleaning.
In a recent article from The Athletic, it was suggested that the Cubs could consider trading relief pitcher Tyson Miller.
After being acquired by Chicago earlier this season, Miller has shown off excellent potential. He has been one of the only bright spots in what has been a mostly pathetic bullpen.
Miller has pitched in 17 games so far this season. He has compiled a 2-1 record to go along with a 2.37 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP. The 28-year-old has also recorded three holds.
While they wouldn't get a haul for the reliever, the Cubs could potentially get a decent young piece.
Seeing how the season has gone has been a disappointment. At the beginning of the year, Chicago was finding ways to win games even through injuries. They look like a team that could compete in the NL Central.
Unfortunately, that was fools gold. They have fallen off and gotten even worse since the falloff started.
Now, it seems very likely that they're headed for a roster shakeup later this month. Hoyer still has to make a final decision, but any move other than to become a seller would be a mistake.
It's clear that the Cubs are nowhere close to being a contender. The front office has continually made mistakes and ignored major needs. Unless they stop doing those two things consistently, Chicago isn't going to be a contender anytime in the near future.