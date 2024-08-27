Chicago Cubs Did Something Not Done Since 1912 in 18-Run Onslaught
The Chicago Cubs entered Monday night needing a win as they look to stay alive in the chase for a National League Wild Card spot. Not only did they pick up the win, but they did so in dominant fashion with an offensive onslaught.
When all was said and done, the Cubs ended up defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates by a final score of 18-8. In every aspect of the game, they dominated their divison rivals.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Chicago became the first team to score 18 or more runs and record eight or more stolen bases in a game since the New York Giants did it back in 1912.
Needless to say, that is a massive milestone. The Cubs put on a truly historical show.
Seeing that kind of dominant performance is bittersweet for Chicago fans. It's likely that the Cubs are figuring things out a little too late. They're facing a major uphill battle to get into the postseason.
After Monday's MLB action, Chicago is 5.5 games out of a spot in the NL Wild Card. It is very unlikely that they will be able to work their way into the postseason, but at least the Cubs are showing some good things for the future.
While it's a long shot to make the playoffs, Chicago could make it interesting if they can string together a long winning streak. They can't afford to lose many more games. Going on a huge run could get them close enough to have a shot in the final couple of weeks of the regular season.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 season unfolds. Should the Cubs miss the playoffs, Jed Hoyer and the front office will enter the offseason looking to turn the team around. He has been very vocal about wanting to do whatever it takes to get the team back to winning at a high level.
With the right offseason moves, Chicago could be right back in contention. They certainly have a good core to build around moving forward.
All of that being said, Cubs fans had a very fun time watching last night's game. Hopefully, they will see more of the same tonight when Chicago runs it back against the Pirates.