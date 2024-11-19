Chicago Cubs Expected To Make Shocking Roster Move by DFA'ing Former Closer
Not long ago, the Chicago Cubs thought they had a dominant closer for the foreseeable future.
Adbert Alzolay had given them many reasons to be excited about what he could bring to this team coming out of the backend of the bullpen.
Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending UCL injury in his elbow that required him to undergo Tommy John surgery.
At this point in time, it appears that Alzolay won't be ready to pitch until late in the 2025 campaign at the earliest, and there's a good chance he will miss the entire year.
With that in mind, the Cubs are reportedly expected to make a shocking move.
According to a report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Chicago is expected to designated their former closer for assignment to clear space on the roster.
Needless to say, this is a tough break for both the Cubs and Alzolay.
During the 2023 season with Chicago, he ended up appearing in 58 games. He compiled a 2-5 record to go along with a 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 5.2 K/BB ratio, 22 saves, seven holds, and just three blown saves.
Following that campaign, the outlook for his future could not have been brighter.
But, last year, Alzolay pitched in 18 games before going down with his elbow injury. He compiled a 4.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 2.2 K/BB ratio, four saves, a hold, and five blown saves that was a staunch drop off in performance.
Even before the injury, he was showing major signs of regression.
With that being said, the Cubs could now be players in the closer market this offseason unless they simply make Porter Hodge their ninth-inning man after he came on strong at the end of the year in that role.
According to this report, Alzolay will be looking for a new team.
He should land somewhere that's willing to be patient with him and take a flier on the potential that he has showcased throughout his career.