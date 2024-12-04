Chicago Cubs Extend Radio Broadcasters Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer
Chicago Cubs fans are hoping the team will sign any of the top free agents available this winter.
While that wasn't the exciting news released on Wednesday, Cubs fans should still be happy.
The team announced multi-year contract extensions for play-by-play broadcasters Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer, according to MLB.com.
"Pat and Ron have been with our fans for many of the most memorable moments in Cubs history," said chief commercial officer Colin Faulkner. "Their voices are synonymous with Cubs baseball and the voices of our summer. We are thrilled they will continue to bring their passion and expertise to our fans for years to come."
Hughes and Coomer have been the voice of Chicago for a very long time, with Hughes going into his 30th season as the radio voice of the Cubs. Coomer will enter his 12th season in 2025 after a long and successful MLB career from 1995-2003.
"He and Coom make a fantastic team, and they truly are the voices of Spring and Summer in Chicagoland and around the country. It will be extra special to celebrate Pat's 30th season behind the mic for Cubs baseball in 2025."
Chicago fans can listen to Hughes and Coomer during all 162 regular-season games, and hopefully, all playoff games, on 670 The Score.
The Cubs have to get to October first, but the two will be on the call whenever that happens.
They have seen high points and some of the organization's lowest lows, but they've always been a joy to listen to, no matter what's going on.