Chicago Cubs Eyeing Starter In Latest Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs have one of the best minor league systems in baseball, and they will look to add to that in this years' draft. In his latest mock, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline has the Cubs selecting Trey Yesavage, a right handed pitcher from East Carolina University.
Yesavage, 20, is ranked 11th overall in MLB Pipeline's rankings, and is their third best college pitcher and third pitcher overall. As for his arsenal, the righty has four pitches, three of which are considered plus offerings.
His fastball sits mid-90s and has some carry, but his best pitch is the slider, which has "more depth than lateral movement." He will also offer up a splitter and curveball, and while all of his pitches miss bats, the slider is the money maker.
In his second season in the Pirates' rotation this year, Yesavage won the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year award, and deservedly so. In 15 starts, he threw 93.1 innings and was dominant. His 2.03 ERA led the conference, as did his 145 strikeouts that lead to his 14.0 K/9.
The 2024 Golden Spikes Semifinalist was recently hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung, but returned in time for the regional round where he went toe-to-toe with top pitching prospect Chase Burns of Wake Forrest.
In a duel of two first rounders, Yesavage and East Carolina came out on top 7-6, with the Pirates' starter going 7.1 innings, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out six. The fact that he out-dueled Burns put him more on the map than he already was, especially in the postseason.
Yesavage would add an already loaded Cubs system, with Cade Horton headlining the pitching side of things. The former first rounder is one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, so Yesavage wouldn't supplant him right away, but he is still young for a college arm and has room to grow.
Chicago has had one of the best pitching staffs in baseball with the emergence of Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad leading the way, even with Justin Steele still getting right after his injury. Horton is bound to make his debut in 2024 despite his injury, so Yesavage could take over as the headline pitching prospect in Chicago should this become a reality.
As always, with his performance on the big stage, the East Carolina product could see his stock rise. After all, mock drafts this early are not the be all end all.