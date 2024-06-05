Chicago Cubs Face Disheartening Reality Amid Recent Struggles
Early on in the 2024 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs were surprising everyone with their ability to find ways to win. Even though they were dealing with major injury issues, the team was competitive.
Unfortunately, the tides have turned for the Cubs.
Over their last 10 games, Chicago is just 2-8. They have looked like anything but a contender in the National League.
Craig Counsell and company will need to figure things out quickly.
They're in danger of falling further and further behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race. As of right now, they're seven games back and are tied with their archrival St. Louis Cardinals for second place in the division.
What has been going on with the Cubs that has caused this kind of a slide?
There are many negative factors at play.
The pitching staff has been unable to turn in consistent performances. Whether it be from the starters or the bullpen, there have been too many mistakes and poor outings. Offensively, the team has struggled to get consistent run production, which was an issue last season as well.
Due to their poor play of late, Chicago has fallen off when it comes to the MLB power rankings. In a moment of disheartening reality, the Cubs fell from No. 13 in the Bleacher Report power rankings to No. 16.
It shows how sharply they are declining right now.
Jed Hoyer and the front office will have some decisions to make.
Do they think they can contend for the playoffs this year or do they want to wait for next season?
Chicago will have the opportunity to make some big moves if they choose to do so. They have the young pieces to acquire a big-time player or two. However, if they don't feel they can compete for a World Series, that kind of aggressiveness would make zero sense.
Do the Cubs have the talent to turn things around with the way their roster is currently set up?
Honestly, they do have enough talent to win. That was apparent earlier on this season.
The next couple of weeks will decide what Chicago chooses to do ahead of the deadline. If they can figure things out and get back to their winning ways, the Cubs will likely be buyers.
On the other hand, if they can't, they'll likely remain very quiet or end up selling some talent that isn't in their long-term plans.
No one truly knows what the rest of the season holds for Chicago.
They have shown signs of being a winning team and signs of being a losing team. Consistency is everything and it will be interesting to see if they can turn things around in the coming days.