Chicago Cubs Fail To Avoid Arbitration With Superstar Outfielder: Report
Kyle Tucker has only been with the Chicago Cubs for a month, but his Cubs tenure is already off to a rocky start.
Tucker, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros last month, is heading into his final arbitration season before free agency.
Unfortunately, Chicago and the All-Star outfielder failed to reach an agreement for his 2025 salary before Thursday's arbitration deadline.
According to multiple reports, including ESPN, on Thursday night, Tucker and the Cubs are $2.5 million apart. Chicago's front office filed for a $15 million salary, while the 27-year-old slugger filed for a $17.5 million salary.
Now, the two sides will likely go to an arbitration hearing to determine Tucker's salary, though it's still possible they can reach a deal before a hearing.
This is not a good look for the Cubs, who are already haggling with their new superstar. That $2.5 million difference isn't much money for a baseball team, especially one that spent over $200 million on player salaries last year.
Chicago is reportedly looking to cut payroll this winter, but this isn't the way to do it. Potentially saving a couple of million dollars isn't worth ticking off a star player who's about to reach free agency.
Besides, Tucker is already underpaid as it is. According to FanGraphs' WAR/$ ratio, he's been worth well over $30 million in each of the last four seasons.
Tucker is already a massive bargain, so the Cubs should be looking to cut costs elsewhere.
Chicago could have just agreed to Tucker's salary request and moved on. Instead, the organization is risking damage to its long-term relationship with Tucker, who may be more inclined to leave next offseason.
This may turn into a shortsighted move by the Cubs, who can afford to pay Tucker much more than the $17.5 million he's asking for. He's obviously worth it, so it's baffling why Chicago doesn't think so.