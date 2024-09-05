Chicago Cubs Franchise Legend Named Most Overpaid Player on Roster
The Chicago Cubs will see a few players leave the team this offseason. Whether they retire or leave in free agency, the Cubs should have some different faces to replace them.
One of them is right-hander Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks has been a success story in Chicago, making his debut for the team in 2014.
He's been one of the better arms in Major League Baseball, perhaps among the more underrated pitchers during that span. While he wasn't an All-Star at any point during his career, he finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting twice in his 11-year career.
The Cubs signed him to a five-year, $70.5 million contract in 2020, which was the right decision after posting an impressive year the season prior.
However, fast-forward to 2024, the California native has struggled like never before. He currently owns a 6.60 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.
The struggles don't necessarily come as a surprise, as he hasn't been great over the past four seasons. However, he had a bounce-back campaign in 2023, posting a 3.74 ERA after two straight seasons with an ERA of at least 4.77. The hope was for him to continue that in 2024.
A few players on the roster, including some no longer on the team, aren't playing as well as their contracts suggest.
Despite that, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Hendricks as Chicago's "worst-bang-for-your-buck player."
"Right-hander Kyle Hendricks will forever be a Chicago Cubs legend thanks to his contributions to the team's 2016 World Series winner, which included a third-place finish in NL Cy Young voting during the regular season and the Game 7 start in the Fall Classic... However, this season has not gone well. Hendricks has labored to a 6.75 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 102.2 innings while allowing a .302 opponents' batting average, and he has been bounced between the rotation and bullpen as a result."
It's tough to call him such, considering what he's done throughout his career for the city. He was a member of the 2016 World Series team and also won an ERA title that season. If it weren't for his contributions, the Cubs might not have won that long-awaited championship.
It's not uncommon to see pitchers struggle toward the back end of their careers, but for his sake, hopefully, he starts to figure it out a bit if he doesn't retire. That'd also benefit Chicago if they reunited with him in the offseason.
If he calls it quits after this season, the soon-to-be 35-year-old has had a very impressive career.