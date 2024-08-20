Chicago Cubs Get Encouraging Update on Potential Free Agent Target
The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a long-term first baseman throughout the past year, but they might have that solution on the roster. First baseman Michael Busch has been great for the Cubs in his first stint with the team, putting together an impressive campaign. He's currently slashing .258/.345/.455 with 16 home runs and a 2.9 WAR.
He looks to be a legitimate option at the position, but multiple players on the free agency market this offseason could interest Chicago if they're looking for a more proven player. While the 26-year-old has played well, it's only been one season, so it's not certain if he'll continue to do what he's done in 2025.
They've had rumored interest in Pete Alonso of the New York Mets throughout the past few years. The Mets have never really made him available, but the Cubs would be at the top of the list of suitors if they did.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked Alonso to Chicago as recently as last week.
"It’s been a great six years in Queens with Alonso (who has a .250 average and .878 OPS since the break), but at this point, I might not bet against the Cubs," Heyman wrote.
If they want to explore that path again, it seems to be open.
Andy Martino said on an episode of "Foul Territory" that the Mets aren't "in the mood" to give him a massive offer.
"I don't think they're in the mood to blow him out of the water with some massive offer."
It's tough to say that adding him would be the right decision for the Cubs. While he'd certainly be an upgrade given what he's done throughout his career and just being a better player, they have a much cheaper option available in Busch.
One could also make a strong argument that Chicago needs much more than just one hitter. If they're going to give $200 million to one player, that could hurt their chances of signing some of the other top free agents on the market.
Still, the idea of adding somebody who's hit 219 home runs in just 3,000 at-bats is enticing for many reasons. It's something they'll have to think about, nonetheless.
If they don't compete in 2025, there will be massive changes. Every signing they make has to be the right one if they want to accomplish that.