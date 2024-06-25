Chicago Cubs Get Huge Injury Update on Promising Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have quite a bit of young talent in their farm system that they have been developing for the future.
While the Major League club has struggled of late, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of the franchise. Jed Hoyer and company have made that optimism possible due to the way they have brought in young talent and stacked it up over the last few years.
One intriguing name to keep a close eye on in the minor leagues for the Cubs is outfielder Kevin Alcantara.
Currently, he is rated as Chicago's No. 4 overall prospect. He also holds the ranking of No. 51 overall prospect across all of baseball.
According to a report from Marquee Sports Network, Alcantara has missed over two weeks due to a left shoulder injury. However, he is hopeful to make his return to the diamond on Tuesday.
So far during the 2024 minor league season, Alcantara has put up decent production.
He has hit .261/.305/.450 to go along with five home runs and 19 RBI in 48 games played. Those numbers aren't huge, but he still shown enough to continue giving the Cubs excitement about his future.
At just 21 years of age, there has been some speculation about whether or not Chicago would be willing to include him in potential trade talks before the late-July deadline. He's certainly a player that would garner a lot of interest around the league in discussions.
It is possible that the Cubs would be open to moving him in the right deal, however, they feel very good about his potential and are also happy to keep developing him until he finds his way to the Major League level.
No one knows what direction Chicago is going to go, but right now the team doesn't look like a legitimate playoff threat.
Hopefully, Alcantara will be able to get back on the field and continue developing his game. Assuming he isn't traded, it's possible that he could find his way to the big leagues in the next couple of years.