The Chicago Cubs get a solid bat and an even better leader following the singing of Trey Mancini.

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year deal with Trey Mancini worth $14 million, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. The deal, reportedly pending a physical, includes an opt-out after the 2023 season, according to Rogers.

Mancini’s addition would be a major upgrade for a team which craves another bench piece with the ability to play left field, right field and first base. A right-handed bat, Mancini also has the ability to hit virtually anywhere in the lineup. That’s very beneficial.

As the Cubs look to get back to the postseason, having a veteran presence like Mancini will help the younger players in the clubhouse. Mancini recovered from Stage 3 colon cancer and went on to win the American League’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2021.

He split last season between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. Mancini hit 18 home runs and drove in 63 runs while winning a World Series title with the Astros. In ’19, Mancini slugged 35 homers for the Orioles.

Mancini has 125 home runs and 372 RBI in six career seasons. He didn’t play in ’20 while recovering from a cancer diagnosis.

