Chicago Cubs Get Troubling Injury Updates on Pair of Young Pitchers
It hasn't been the easiest time for the Chicago Cubs throughout the season. Injuries and self-inflicted wounds have caused them to falter from the top of the NL Central division to tied for last entering Friday's slate.
However, they have shown a bit of life right before the All-Star break.
Winners of four in a row and six out of their last 10 games, the Cubs made a massive statement when they swept the Baltimore Orioles, who own the second-best record in the American League, and outscored them 21-2.
There is some real momentum surrounding this Chicago team right now as they look to win another series over the weekend against their division rival St. Louis Cardinals. If that were to happen, then they could find themselves right back in the mix for the final Wild Card spot.
To do so, they're going to need their pitching staff to get healthy.
So far, their starting rotation has been excellent, and after Justin Steele returned from his injury on Opening Day, they have been the most consistent unit on this team throughout the year. The bullpen is what has caused the Cubs issues, and with arms constantly cycling in and out of the active roster, manager Craig Counsell has had a hard time finding his go-to guys.
They were hoping to have more options available to them when Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown returned from their injuries, but it sounds like they won't be back as soon as expected.
According to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune, Wicks is "not progressing great." He still remains in the catch phase of his recovery and is now "unlikely back" until August. Similarly, Brown is in the same part of his progression as his neck symptoms have "prevented him from advancing."
Because of that, this pitching staff will continue to be short-handed and face an uphill battle as they try to win enough games to convince the front office not to become sellers.