Chicago Cubs Get Two Sunday Night Baseball Games, Facing NL Powerhouses
The Chicago Cubs will open the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a two-game set that will give the ball club a good indication of where they stand.
Beating or losing to the Dodgers wouldn't be the end all be all, but it'd be a step in the right direction if the Cubs come out with two wins against the defending World Series champions.
Looking ahead, Chicago has some exciting games for fans and the baseball world to watch at home or attend.
Outside of their two-game set against Los Angeles to open the campaign, the Cubs were also awarded two Sunday Night Baseball games.
ESPN released the Sunday Night Baseball schedule for the early season. Chicago could earn more games along the way, but two are officially set in stone.
The Cubs' first Sunday Night Baseball contest will come on April 13 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. It'll be the third game of the three-game set in California, marking the fifth time Chicago will play the Dodgers in a month.
Cubs fans will be able to watch their team at Wrigley on Sunday Night Baseball in April when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies on April 27 for their second matchup on ESPN's program.
The Phillies, arguably a top-two ball club in the National League, will be another excellent test for Chicago. That will be the third game of the three-game set, too.
All in all, the Cubs got some respect from ESPN, with multiple teams not having any games on the schedule.
Not only will Chicago have a chance to play on the big stage, but these matchups will be highly anticipated, given the market size of the Cubs' opponents.
Hopefully, Chicago comes out on top.