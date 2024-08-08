Chicago Cubs Gold Glover Still Viewed as Trade Candidate
Ahead of the trade deadline, many people around the league viewed the Chicago Cubs as clear sellers with them unlikely to make the playoffs and having a roster full of moveable pieces that would have gotten them a hefty return.
However, those sentiments were not reciprocated by Jed Hoyer and his front office.
Instead, they actually made one of the biggest moves around the deadline when they made a deal to acquire star third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Hoyer later revealed his entire vision is about competing in 2025 and beyond, so acquiring the All-Star was something that would ensure they would have a chance to make the playoffs heading into next year.
Still, there are plenty of people out there who wonder if they made the right decision.
Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, and Nico Hoerner were some of the biggest names on this roster who were mentioned as players who could be on the move.
With the Cubs deciding to hold onto virtually all of their difference makers, it seems like all the trade speculation surrounding their star players would be put to bed following the comments made by Hoyer.
However, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report isn't so sure that's the case.
"He would be an interesting trade candidate if the Cubs want to use him to upgrade another part of their roster, like the bullpen, and then sign someone else to play second who could provide more at the plate," he writes.
His main reasoning is that the Gold Glover has taken a step back at the plate this year, slashing .256/.325/.343 with an OPS+ of 89 through 107 games this year compared to the .283/.346/.383 slash line and 99 OPS+ he produced in 2023.
Based on where Chicago currently is as a franchise, this notion seems farfetched.
Hoerner has turned into an integral part of this roster, providing elite defense in the infield that is coveted by the organization.
Still, they might have to take a hard look at what they could get in return for the 27-year-old if they can get back a package that would completely reshape their bullpen.
A poor relief staff cost them a spot in the playoffs last season, and based on the number of blown leads and saves this year, it's fair to assume they would be contending for a Wild Card, or even the division, if they had properly addressed those issues.
With the Cubs' star infield prospects Matt Shaw and James Triantos reaching the Triple-A level, they could have some internal replacements ready if they truly feel like the only way to get star relievers into the mix is by trading away Hoerner.
So, even with the trade deadline in the rearview, the speculation that Chicago might still look to move some of their stars is still present.