Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Shares Cancer Has Relapsed and Spread
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg is one of the best players in franchise history.
A fan favorite and someone who played the game the right way, Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.
During his 16-year career, he slashed .285/.344/.452 with 282 home runs, 2,386 hits, and 1,061 RBI. Sandberg's decorated career included 10 All-Star selections, an MVP Award, seven Silver Slugger Awards, nine Gold Glove Awards, and much more.
In August, the former Cubs second baseman announced he was cancer-free, about seven months after he shared that news, he announced he had metastatic prostate cancer.
Unfortunately, in a statement released by Sandberg on Tuesday, he announced that his cancer has relapsed and spread to other organs.
"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share an update on my prostate cancer. Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs. This means that I'm back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my
family."
Sandberg will have more intensive treatment, with the hope of beating cancer again.
The recently turned 65-year-old has shared many updates on his situation via social media, keeping as positive of an attitude as he can have during these tough times.
An incredible player but an even better person, Chicago Cubs On SI wants to give our thoughts to Sandberg and wish him well during his treatment.