Chicago Cubs Heading in Right Direction of Pre-Spring Training Power Rankings
The 2024 MLB season was summed up in one word by Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts in his letter to the fans at the conclusion; disappointing.
Expectations were on the rise after the team was able to bring in Craig Counsell to be their manager, as the roster looked solid. Unfortunately, things just never came together, as weaknesses emerged at different points.
Early on it was the bullpen that was a mess, leading to the inability to hold onto leads. Inconsistency plagued the lineup, constantly being unable to take advantage of excellent starting pitching performances.
Looking to ensure that doesn’t happen again in 2025, the team made a shocking splash, completing a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros centered around star right fielder Kyle Tucker.
It was certainly a risk, as he is set to be a free agent after the season and it was not cheap to acquire him. Veteran third baseman Isaac Parades, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith were sent to the Astros.
For what could be a one-year rental, that is a steep price to pay.
But, Tucker is capable of carrying this offense and could make an impact similar to the one Juan Soto made with the New York Yankees as a one-year rental ahead of free agency in 2024.
That move alone would have been enough for the Cubs offseason to be considered a success, but they were able to upgrade other areas of the team with solid depth acquisitions.
The catching position was solidified with the signing of Carson Kelly, who will combine with Miguel Amaya.
On the mound, Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea were both signed in free agency to bolster the starting rotation, likely taking the spot of veteran Kyle Hendricks, who departed early in the offseason for a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The only thing the team needed when Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made his pre-Spring Training power rankings was an experienced late-game pitcher in their bullpen. That was a major reason he placed the team at No. 13.
In his next addition of power rankings, Chicago could be moving even closer to the top 10, as that need has been addressed.
They made a second trade with the Astros, this time acquiring veteran relief pitcher Ryan Pressly in what was essentially a salary dump by Houston.
A lower-level prospect will be heading back to Houston to complete the deal, as the Cubs put the finishing touches on what was a very strong offseason by adding the former closer to their bullpen.
They may not be done making moves either, as another bullpen addition could be on the horizon before Spring Training gets underway in a few weeks.