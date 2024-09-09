Chicago Cubs Honor Franchise Legends in Emotional Hall of Fame Ceremony
It was an emotional weekend for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
On Friday, they welcomed back longtime first baseman Anthony Rizzo for the first time since trading him to the New York Yankees in 2021. As expected, the 2016 World Series hero received a huge standing ovation.
On Sunday, the Cubs brought back two more former stars. The team held a special pregame ceremony for Aramis Ramirez and Kerry Wood, who were officially inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame.
The celebration included an emotional tribute video narrated by both players' sons, Justin Wood and Aramis Ramirez Jr., who detailed their fathers' incredible impact on and off the field.
While neither player has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, both have impressive resumes and were pivotal players for Chicago in the late 1990s and 2000s.
Wood, who spent 12 of his 14 seasons with the Cubs, was an oft-injured but dominant pitcher. As a 20-year-old rookie in 1998, he tied Roger Clemens' MLB record of most strikeouts in a nine-inning game, racking up 20 punchouts in a one-hit shutout of the Houston Astros in just his fifth career start.
The young flamethrower led the Major Leagues in strikeout rate (12.6 K/9) that season en route to NL Rookie of the Year honors. He was also a two-time All-Star with Chicago in 2003 and 2008, leading MLB in strikeouts (266) in the former season.
Ramirez, who began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, spent nine of his 18 seasons with the Cubs, including seven as Wood's teammate. Like Wood, he also made two All-Star appearances for Chicago (2005 and 2008).
A power-hitting third baseman, Ramirez was the Cubs' best player at the hot corner since Ron Santo. During his time with Chicago, he batted .294/.356/.531 with 239 home runs, 256 doubles and 806 RBI.
While neither man got to play in the World Series, they both helped the Cubs make multiple playoff appearances during their tenures after decades of mediocrity on the North Side. They never won it all, but they still gave Chicago fans countless memories and plenty to cheer for.