The Chicago Cubs are reportedly still in the market to bolster their bullpen and have interest in some of the remaining left-handed relief options.

The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their roster this year, so much so that they are, in most eyes, the most improved team in baseball.

Even after the singing of marquee free agents, the Cubs are still interested in rounding out their roster by making another addition to the bullpen.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Chicago is interested in one, some, or all of the top remaining left-handed relief pitchers. Zack Britton, Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore are all on the market and looking for a new home.

Of the bunch, Britton has the best track record, but is coming off of Tommy John surgery. Moore has reinvented himself as a viable, if not reliable, relief option. He mixed up his pitches and returned to form after a stint in Asia prior to returning to the MLB in 2021.

Chafin spent some of the 2020 season with the Cubs and we have previously mentioned the interest and fit. A return is not unlikely.

Either way, it appears that the Cubs are no content with the squad they currently have heading into the 2023 MLB season. They have one goal in mind:

Contend.

