Chicago Cubs Jameson Taillon Stays Put, Doesn’t Get Traded Despite Rumors
The Chicago Cubs have decided not to move one of their top trade assets in Jameson Taillon. Taillon, who was one of the most coveted arms in baseball during the deadline, is under contract until 2026, and should play a big factor for the Cubs moving forward.
Taillon was expected to be traded, but that isn't the case now.
Jed Hoyer said that he wanted to position this franchise for success in 2025 and beyond, which likely played a factor in keeping Taillon.
There's a chance that his four-year, $68 million deal scared teams off, as that's a ton of money to commit to a pitcher who's pitching much better than he has for much of his career.
Chicago could've eaten some of his salary, but if it wasn't in a deal that they felt comfortable with, it doesn't make sense to make that financial commitment.
Taillon currently has a 2.96 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. If he finished with that ERA, it'd be the lowest of his career by a considerable amount. He also has a career-best ERA+, the third-best FIP of his career, and is on pace to have the second-fewest walks in a season where he threw more than 100-plus innings.
Perhaps the front office believes they still have a chance to make the postseason, as it wouldn't be something out of the ordinary with some of the moves they made to better the roster at the deadline.
It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the campaign plays out, but he's certainly going to help their chances of finding success.