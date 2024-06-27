Chicago Cubs Land Intriguing Reliever With 2.25 ERA
The Chicago Cubs bullpen has struggled this year, which is a concern for a team that has its sights set on making the playoffs.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, help is on the way. The Cubs have signed right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli to a Major League deal.
"The Chicago Cubs are signing right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli to a major league deal, sources tell ESPN.
"Nittoli was DFA’d by Oakland after posting a 2.25 ERA in eight innings. Cubs are hoping to hit on another DFA’d reliever as they did with Tyson Miller, who’s been great."
With the struggle from Chicago's bullpen this season, taking a chance on an arm with a 2.25 ERA who got released is a wise decision.
Nittoli, 33 years old, made his debut in the 2021 season. In 14 2/3 career innings pitched, the Arizona native has posted a 3.07 ERA, 143 ERA+, and has struck out 10.
He has a five-pitch mix, throwing a sinker, cutter, sweeper, curveball, and changeup.
The Cubs bullpen ranks in the bottom half in nearly every major statistic. They own a 4.52 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and have allowed the second-most walks in baseball as a whole.
Other players should be getting released with the trade deadline coming up, and adding talent that way could be smart, considering they wouldn't have to move any of their top prospects.
The July trade deadline offers some challenges for the front office, but if they can address some of these needs prior to it, they'll be in an excellent position.