Cubs Linked to Impending Free Agent Ace Rodón

The Chicago Cubs are ready to spend this offseason. In a year in which they were supposed to be rebuilding, Chicago looks likely to exceed the Cincinnati Reds, the Pittsburgh Pirates and expectations.

Despite a 69-win pace, young talent has blossomed, there's a core to build around, one that looks even stronger as more prospects have been promoted as the season draws to a close.



It has become all too apparent over the past several weeks that owner Tom Ricketts wishes the spend lavishly this offseason, as information has leaked from a myriad of sources, the latest being David Kaplan of ESPN 1000.

In his latest REKAP, Kaplan spoke about an interesting rumor, "guess who else is interested in the Cubs, Carlos Rodón, yes, loved pitching in Chicago, knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system and they need a top of the rotation arm."

Rodón has pitched to a Major League-leading 2.27 FIP in 2022 with 167.2 innings and a 2.84 ERA, his 220 strikeouts lead all National League pitchers. Safe to say he's been one of the best pitcher in baseball and is well entrenched in the NL Cy Young race.

Of course, a player of his caliber won't come cheap. Rodón is only 29 years old, but like Kaplan said, he knows Chicago. Having spent the first seven years of his career in the South Side with the White Sox, Rodón is well adapted to pitch at Wrigley Field.

A rotation headlined by Rodón featuring Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson would undoubtedly rank as one of the best across all of baseball. But one can't go without mentioning the Cubs impressive starting depth in Kyle Hendricks, Adrian Sampson and Javier Assad.

There's a lot to like for the Cubs if Rodón arrives in Wrigleyville to start 2023, but Kaplan has more. The Cubs were linked to a menagerie of free agent shortstops as recently as Tuesday, now talk swirls that mutual interests builds between the Cubs and Trea Turner.

"Heard something interesting today, Trea Turner: definitely interested in the Cubs, definitely! And the Cubs, mutually interested in Trea Turner," Kaplan said.

Turner has been one of baseball's most consistent shortstops since his debut in 2015, both as a defender and a hitter. He carries a career .848 OPS and 15 defensive runs saved. With two All-Star appearances next to his name, he the sort of player who turns middling teams into contenders and contenders in powerhouses.

Look no further if you need a leadoff hitter, Trea Turner is your man. One of the NL's leading OBP men and average of 32 steals a year for his career, Turner combines both the old and new in a premier top-of-the-order bat.

The downside? His contract.

Turning 30 next June, Turner is likely to lose much of the speed and agility that makes him such a valuable player. His deal will probably split the difference between the two most recent Texas Rangers' signees, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, who are set to earn $175 million and $325 million respectively over the next seven and 10 years.

Nevertheless, the Cubs have sent a signal to all other teams in Major League Baseball, put Chicago back on the map, because the Cubbies are ready to compete once more.

