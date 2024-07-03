Chicago Cubs Linked to Intriguing High-Potential Young Pitcher
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are currently in the middle of a brutal stretch that could change the outlook of the franchise.
At one point, the Cubs were expected to buy talent at the trade deadline and try to improve in order to win now. Unfortunately, due to their slide that seemingly has no end in sight, they're beginning to be looked at around the league as a likely seller.
Despite all of the speculation and rumors about what Chicago will do ahead of the deadline, the 2024 MLB Draft is coming up. The Cubs will have an opportunity to add more young talent to their organization.
MLB Pipeline has released a new mock draft and they have connected Chicago to a rising pitcher. Trey Yesavage out of East Carolina was the suggested pick.
"Yesavage would be a nice addition to what has become a hitter-heavy Cubs system. (James) Tibbs, (Christian) Moore and (Cam) Smith would be leading hitting contenders, with (Seaver) King, (Ryan) Waldschmidt and Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore also getting looks.”
One area that the Cubs definitely need help is adding more pitching talent. While Yesavage wouldn't help them at the major league level for awhile, adding more talented arms to the organization is needed.
During the 2024 season at East Carolina, Yesavage put together a big-time year.
He ended up starting in 15 games, compiling an impressive 11-1 record to go along with a 2.03 ERA, 145 strikeouts, and just 32 walks. Those numbers show elite potential.
Other names that have been suggested are Christian Moore and James Tibbs III, who are both position players.
It will be interesting to see who Chicago ends up with at No. 14 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. There are a lot of talented players who will be available with the selection and Yesavage could be one of the best potential fits.
At the end of the day, the Cubs need to take the best player available. Adding an elite pitching talent would be great, but if there's a better player on the board Hoyer needs to take him.