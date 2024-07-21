Chicago Cubs Linked To Intriguing Starting Pitcher Trade
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are facing what could be a very busy MLB trade deadline. With the July 30th deadline coming up quickly, the Cubs will have to make a decision on which route to go.
At this point in time, Chicago could choose to buy or sell. They have a chance to compete if they can start stringing some wins together. However, they aren't likely to be a serious contender even if they do get into the playoffs.
If the Cubs do decide to buy, there are a few things that they need to focus on acquiring.
Chicago needs a closer, they need an upgrade at catcher, and they could use a starting pitcher and another big bat. Those four things would all be of value if they can find it at the right price.
With that in mind, the Cubs have been linked to an intriguing starting pitcher as a potential trade target.
Jordan Campbell of Cubbies Crib has suggested a trade option for the Cubs. He thinks the team should pursue Los Angeles Angels' starting pitcher Tyler Anderson.
"The Cubs recently moved Jordan Wicks to the 60-day IL and with Brown still sidelined with a neck injury, the team could look to bolster their rotation depth with a soft buy at the deadline. Anderson will cost more than your standard rental starting pitcher, given the additional year of control, but it shouldn't be anything that risks the value of the Cubs' farm system overall."
Anderson, a 34-year-old left-handed starter, has started in 19 games this season. He has compiled an 8-8 record to go along with a 2.97 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, a 1.7 K/BB ratio, and 118.0 innings pitched.
As previously mentioned, Anderson does have another year left on his contract for the 2025 season.
Chicago would be bringing in an elite middle of the rotation pitcher behind Shoto Imanaga and Justin Steele. He would make them a very dangerous rotation and could likely be had for a reasonable cost.
While acquiring a starting pitcher should not be at the top of the Cubs' wishlist, it would make sense. Anderson would be an excellent target if Chicago does choose to go after a starter.
All of that being said, fans will just to wait and see what Hoyer and the front office choose to do. It's just as likely that they could look to sell off a lot of their own talent.