Chicago Cubs Linked to Move for Superstar Ace Pitcher in Free Agency
As the Chicago Cubs gear up for the MLB offseason, no one knows quite what to expect from them.
Many think that the Cubs could get aggressive as they attempt to work their way back into contention. Others think they will stay on course and put together a relatively quiet offseason.
In recent years, the Chicago front office has shied away from pursuing big blockbuster moves. They have focused more on building the roster slowly with quality players, but not stars.
Jed Hoyer being vocal about wanting to contend in 2025 suggests that the Cubs will be more aggressive. If they choose to take that approach, there are plenty of elite free agents that they could target.
One name to keep an eye on could be superstar ace starting pitcher Blake Snell of the San Francisco Giants.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes that Chicago is one of the top potential free agency suitors for Snell this offseason. He also named the Giants and New York Mets as the other top two landing spots.
Snell would be a very intriguing target for the Cubs. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but rotation help is far from the biggest need that Chicago should be focusing on.
Currently, they are projected to have four solid starters in their 2025 rotation. Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad are all in line to be starters.
Adding Snell could open up the Cubs' ability to trade a piece like Taillon. They could sign Snell and then flip Taillon for value.
During the 2024 MLB season with San Francisco, Snell dealt with some nagging injury issues. When he finally got back to full health, he started pitching at the elite level that fans have come to know and expect from him.
When everything was said and done, Snell ended up making 20 starts in 2024, compiling a 5-3 record to go along with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 104.0 innings pitched.
At 31 years old, Snell would be an elite pickup for Chicago for the next four years or so. He would improve their overall chances of competing for a World Series. However, the Cubs would still need to find a way to increase their offensive production.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors about Chicago in the coming days and weeks. Snell is a name worth keeping an eye on.