Chicago Cubs Linked to Starter Predicted To Land One of ‘Biggest Deals of the Winter’
After Jed Hoyer's comments at the General Manager meetings, it seems probable that the Chicago Cubs will land a starting pitcher in the winter.
While a starter isn't the Cubs' biggest need, and Hoyer seems to understand that, it's important that they don't get complacent in that department. Pitching wins games, and it's still an area where they could improve.
“Our starting pitching’s been good,” Hoyer said, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. “But, you can always add another guy.”
The issue Chicago ran into on the bump last campaign centered around their injuries. It's an unfortunate part of Major League Baseball. Pitchers are only getting hurt more frequently, and this is something the front office has to consider when planning their 2025 roster this winter.
“Like everyone here, I think we’re looking for as many good, quality arms as possible,” Hoyer said. “And hopefully, we can keep as many healthy as possible.”
The Cubs' question then becomes centered around who they could sign. There are a few ace-caliber arms on the market, but does Chicago need someone that expensive? Probably not.
Of the pitchers they could look to target include Nick Pivetta, a right-hander who's thrown at an above-average level in recent years.
Jeff Passan of ESPN linked the two on Tuesday, naming the Cubs a team that could believe he has the stuff to be a top-end starter.
"Nick Pivetta, right-handed starter: He almost certainly won't accept the qualifying offer to return to Boston; at least a three-year deal awaits Pivetta in free agency. Teams believe his stuff plays like a frontline starter, and whether it's the Cubs, Orioles, Braves or others, Pivetta is looking at one of the biggest deals of the winter for a starter."
Pivetta has flown under the radar a bit this winter. That could be due to throwing less than 146.0 innings in each of the past two seasons, but his stuff is above average and it could play for Chicago in the middle of their rotation.
Similar to everyone available, the Cubs have to consider his price. With the other moves needed, it'd be general manager malpractice to sign him and not spend money on their lineup. The offensive struggles have to be addressed first, and if they have money left over, that's where Pivetta could come into play.
An offseason that sees them land Pivetta and some offensive help would be a good starting point in becoming a World Series-caliber team.