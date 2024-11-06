Chicago Cubs Linked to World Series Champion Starting Pitcher in MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs offseason is finally here, an exciting time for the front office to improve this roster. The Cubs' plan has to be simple, as it was clear throughout the campaign that they weren't as good as they needed to be in order to compete with the top teams in the National League.
There aren't any more excuses, either, as Chicago has every resource possible to improve. If a team has a chance to improve their roster drastically this winter, it's the Cubs. From a loaded farm system to money to spend, it's time for the front office to get the job done.
Now, that doesn't mean things will be easy. While having those avenues to explore will make things easier than other teams, it isn't that Chicago could call an agent and their client will sign the next day.
They'll have a ton of competition for some of the better players on the market. If they offer players more than other teams, they should be in an excellent position to land them, but that won't be known until they prove their willingness to do as such.
On the mound, it wouldn't hurt the Cubs to add an ace-caliber right-handed starter. Even if they found a No. 2 or No. 3 option, Chicago's rotation could be in an excellent spot.
Among the options who fit that description include Jack Flaherty. Flaherty had an incredible showing this year, putting himself in a position to get paid like one of the top players on the market.
Some believe he could be looking at a $100 million deal.
Chicago was linked to the starter over the weekend by Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports, who highlighted the campaign he had.
"Flaherty's career didn't unfold the way many expected after he finished fourth in Cy Young voting as a 23-year-old in 2019, but a bounce-back season this year demonstrated what's still left in the tank. A sensational first half in Detroit made him the best pitcher available at the deadline, and while he had a volatile second half and postseason stretch with his hometown Dodgers, he raised his stock considerably. The eight-year big leaguer just turned 29 and posted the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career."
There weren't many players in Major League Baseball who raised their stock as much as Flaherty did during the year.
His strikeout stuff was elite, as the recently turned 29-year-old struck out 194 hitters in 162.0 innings pitched. That's a good sign that he's likely to continue to find success in the future.