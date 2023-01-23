The Chicago Cubs have been listed as the most improved MLB team this winter by a CBS Sports expert.

The Chicago Cubs have made vast improvements this MLB offseason. The additions of Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer have completely changed the way the Cubs will look entering the 2023 MLB season.

So different in fact that CBS Sports' Mike Axisa just claimed in a recent roundtable that Chicago is in fact the most improved team in all of baseball. Those comments come after a wild spending spree in which the Cubs front office and ownership group have committed over $300 million this winter.

"I think it's the Cubs," said Axisa. "Now, that doesn't mean I think they're going to win the NL Central, but just in terms of the players they have now compared to the players they had last year, yeah, I think they're the most improved."

It is hard to disagree with Axisa, but as we just wrote this morning here at Inside the Cubs, the prospect of Chicago coming away with a divisional title is well within the realm of possibility.

Of course, it will take some good breaks to go the Cubs' way, as well as fostering chemistry within the clubhouse.

However, the front office has ensured that all the ingredients are there for the recipe of success.

