Chicago Cubs Make Interesting Roster Moves After Star Returns
The Chicago Cubs are getting a star back from injury, but the corresponding roster moves have left a few people scratching their heads.
Dansby Swanson has been activated from the IL and Luis Vazquez has been promoted from AAA. To make room on the roster, Chicago optioned both Miles Mastrobuoni and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Mastrobuoni makes sense as a candidate to go down. He's slashing a career-worst .125/.222/.150 this season and hard to keep in a lineup, even when dealing with injuries.
Crow-Armstrong was the confusing decision here, using one of his options at a time where he looks fine overall. They must want to gurantee him some more looks at the plate rather than forcing him into a pinch runner role like he has been every few games with the MLB squad.
The speedy center fielder is currently slashing .236/.295/.364. That's not fantastic by any means, but he's also been one of the best defensive players in the league during his latest stint. It's unclear how long he'll be down in the minors this time, but it shouldn't be an extended stay.
Vazquez will be making his debut during his first appearance with the team. He was a 14th round draft selection back in 2017 and is now ready for a shot at the majors.
The 24-year-old has slashed .262/.360/.397 in the minors this season. He has flashed power before with 20 home runs in the minors last season.
He'll be taking the bench utility role from Mastrobuoni. With Swanson returning, the urgent need for another infielder goes away.
While it hasn't been Swanson's best season at the plate, the Cubs will be glad to have him back. The former first overall selection from the 2015 MLB draft is still a fantastic defender and provides more promise as a hitter than what they have been working with.