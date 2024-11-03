Chicago Cubs Make Major Jump Up in Way-Too-Early Next Season MLB Power Rankings
The Chicago Cubs were one of the more disappointing teams in baseball during the 2024 season.
There was a lot of optimism surrounding the club after hiring Craig Counsell to become their new manager and the offseason additions that were made. Alas, things never quite clicked.
The Cubs never fired on all cylinders, as one part of the team was seemingly always struggling and holding them back from winning games.
In the early going, it was the bullpen that let them down. Overall, the offense wasn’t as productive as it had been previously with a few key veterans not performing up to par.
Heading into this offseason, optimism once again is high. The team has a strong core emerging, as Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch emerged as everyday contributors in center field and first base.
There is a ton more young talent on the way. Chicago has seven prospects ranked in the top 100 MLB pipeline with six of them being hitters. Matt Shaw is the highest rated prospect, but Owen Cassie, Moises Ballesteros, James Triantos and Kevin Alcantara all have Major League ETAs of 2025 or already made their debut.
Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele are a strong duo atop the rotation with Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad behind them.
There is a lot to like about how things are looking for the Cubs. That is why David Schoenfield of ESPN has them skyrocketing up his way-too-early 2025 MLB power rankings.
“The Cubs had a second straight disappointing season, this time under new manager Craig Counsell. Unfortunately, it was sort of the same drill: They once again underperformed their Pythagorean record (by seven wins in 2023 and five wins in 2024). The biggest question heading into the offseason is whether Cody Bellinger will exercise his $27.5 million player option. Chicago won't be heartbroken if he does decide to opt out. Porter Hodge looks like a late-game solution in the bullpen, and the Cubs have a deep farm system with young players such as infielder Matt Shaw and outfielder Kevin Alcantara ready to contribute to the 2025 team. What they really need is a big bat for the middle of the lineup. If Bellinger does opt out, that's more cash to throw Soto's way,” the MLB expert wrote.
The offseason could already be considered a good one for Chicago since Bellinger did opt into his $27.5 million contract. That could take them out of the running for some of the top-of-the-market players, but that is one less need to address this winter.
It will be interesting to see how they address their other needs, as acquiring bullpen help likely sits atop their to-do list.