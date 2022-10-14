Six Cubs Move Into FanGraphs Top 100 Prospects

MLB's Top 100 prospects leaderboard is bleak for the Chicago Cubs. None of their players are better than the top-30, and only three Cubs' youth populate the list.

Yet, that ranking is old, last updated mid-season, whereas new leaderboards have more recent data and months of evaluation to build upon. Enter Eric Longenhagen and FanGraphs, who updated their top 100 prospect list immediately after the 2022 regular season concluded.

They treat the Cubs system far more favorably. Though they do concur with MLB in that the Cubs lack any true high-end talent — Pete-Crow Armstrong is the highest rated at no. 34 — six future Cubs crack the top 100.

Armstrong, Brennan Davis at no. 38, Kevin Alcantara at no. 54, Christian Hernandez at no. 57, James Triantos at no. 91 and Owen Cassie at no. 100 all made the list

Fangraphs does rank all of the at medium-high risk, but Crow-Armstrong, the biggest downside being that none are expected to make the Major Leagues until 2024.

There's some serious variability between those six players, seeing as Davis is the only prospect over the age of 20 and playing above A-ball.

Nevertheless the Cubs still do boast one of baseball's better farm systems. Though much of that ranking is due to quantity over quality, it stands to reason that several of these players will one day make an impact at the big league level.

