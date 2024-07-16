Chicago Cubs Must Fix This Glaring Flaw at Trade Deadline
The first half of the season was an absolute rollercoaster ride for the Chicago Cubs. After racing out to a 17-9 start, they promptly collapsed in May and June. By the time July rolled around, they were well below .500 and in last place in their division, sparking rumors that they were preparing to sell at the July 30 trade deadline.
The Cubs have turned their season around over the last two weeks, however, going 8-3 since the Fourth of July. While they're still four games below .500 at the All-Star Break, they're only 3.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card spot.
If Chicago can keep it up or at least play .500 ball through the rest of the month, the team has put itself in position to potentially buy rather than sell at the trade deadline. While the Cubs have several obvious needs, one is particularly glaring.
Chicago's bullpen has been shaky all season, squandering great performances from the starting rotation and blowing games. Of the Cubs' 51 losses, 18 (35.3%) involved a blown save -- the most of any team in the NL Central.
If Chicago's bullpen had nearly nailed down a few more games, the team would be right around .500 (if not above) and potentially in possession of a playoff berth.
Accordingly, it's clear what Jed Hoyer and the Cubs' front office needs to do at the trade deadline: get a proven closer.
Adbert Alzolay (1-4, 4.67 ERA) wasn't the answer earlier in the season, and Hector Neris isn't the answer now. Over his last 10 appearances, he's 1-2 with a 7.27 ERA, a 1.85 WHIP and two blown saves. He was a decent fill-in for Chicago, but Craig Counsell is asking for trouble if he keeps sending Neris out to pitch the ninth inning.
The Cubs have already lost too many games that they should've won, and they can't afford to lose many more if they want to make the playoffs.
Fortunately, several high-end closers will likely be available at the deadline, including Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins and Carlos Estevez of the Los Angeles Angels. If Chicago acquires one of those guys, making the playoffs will be considerably easier.
The Cubs didn't do enough to shore up the bullpen during the offseason, and now they're paying the price for it. Fortunately, there's still time to correct their mistake before it's too late.