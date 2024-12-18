Chicago Cubs Must Make Another Move After Cody Bellinger Trade
The Chicago Cubs have been very busy over the last week.
First, they made the blockbuster trade to acquire star outfielder Kyle Tucker, then, following that move, they shipped Cody Bellinger out of town after it was largely expected he would end up being traded.
Bellinger was sent to the New York Yankees, and in return the Cubs received right-handed veteran relief pitcher Cody Poteet.
Chicago will only have to pay $5 million of Bellinger's remaining contract. They will pay $2.5 million of it this year and $2.5 million next season.
It was the definition of a salary dump.
Unfortunately, the Cubs passed on having a potentially elite lineup with this move.
Bellinger and Tucker in the same lineup could have done a lot of damage. If Chicago stands pat where they currently are, there hasn't been much improvement from last year to the 2025 season.
The Cubs must make another move following the Bellinger trade.
Could Jed Hoyer have dumped Bellinger's salary in order to get aggressive with another move?
Does Chicago consider jumping back into the trade market and taking a swing at another big name?
Maybe he could look into signing an ace pitcher like Corbin Burnes now or consider another big free agent bat like Alex Bregman.
There are so many avenues the Cubs could consider.
Hoyer simply needs to get aggressive.
The trade for Tucker was a win-now move, but they need to add onto that.
Making one win-now move for a team that didn't make the playoffs last season and trading away the most consistent bat from last year doesn't add up to contention in 2025.
Hopefully, this is just the beginning of the rest of the offseason for Chicago.
They can't afford to let this be the end of their sizable moves.
It's time for Tom Ricketts and the Cubs to be a big market team. That doesn't mean they should overspend, but they should shop for another big win-now splash.
Seeing Bellinger leave is a tough pill to swallow. His bat would have been extremely impactful this season.
Now, it's time for Chicago to show the fans that they mean business and continue looking to add talent.
Only time will tell, but the Bellinger trade will either be another step towards mediocrity or a needed sacrifice to become an even more serious contender in the National League.