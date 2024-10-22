Chicago Cubs Named Top Landing Spot for Rumored Target in MLB Free Agency
It's important that the Chicago Cubs understand that Michael Busch doesn't need to play first base long-term. The youngster has some flexibility defensively, and if they could land a power-hitting first baseman this offseason, that's what they should do.
If the Cubs want to compete with the other top teams in the National League and around Major League Baseball, adding offensive help is the top priority this winter.
Busch excelled during his first full-time Big League season, posting an impressive 118 OPS+. For a 26-year-old, that's all Chicago could've asked for.
More importantly, Busch has some history at third base, which could give the Cubs flexibility in the offseason.
That's where Pete Alonso comes into play.
Over the past 18-plus months, there have been rumors that Chicago has been interested in the star. However, the New York Mets never made him available on the trade market, making it difficult for any team around baseball to land the coveted power hitter.
Alonso will hit free agency this winter, giving him an opportunity to get paid like one of the top first basemen in Major League Baseball.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes the Cubs could be a fit for him, naming Chicago the No. 4 landing spot.
"It's no secret that the Cubs were among the teams trying to trade for Alonso ahead of last year's deadline, and they've been linked on a regular basis ever since. It's not hard to see why, either. His power would play wonderfully in Wrigley Field, where he already has eight home runs in just 74 career plate appearances. What about Michael Busch, though? Initial returns on Chicago's acquisition of Busch last winter were solid. The rookie ranked second on the team with 21 home runs, posting a .775 OPS while also providing good glovework at first base... Even if the Cubs now view Busch as a cornerstone of the franchise, it doesn't have to be at first base."
Miller's assessment of the situation is spot on.
Unfortunately, because the Cubs struggled the way they did offensively, they can't be picky about who they sign.
If a player plays the same position as another top player on the roster, they need to find a way to make it work.
This could be one of those situations, as adding a hitter with 226 home runs in 3,139 at-bats would greatly help this lineup.
Alonso has arguably been the best power hitter in the sport since he made his debut.