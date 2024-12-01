Chicago Cubs Need To Focus on Relief Pitching Improvements This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs have entered the offseason as a team to watch with them hoping to make some improvements to contend in 2025.
It was a solid showing for the Cubs in 2024, but they fell short of being a realistic contender in the National League.
One of the reasons for that was because of the great year the Milwaukee Brewers had.
Luckily for Chicago, the Brewers figure to take a little step back next season with Willy Adames being a free agent and closer Devin Williams potentially being moved after getting placed on the trade block.
The easiest path back into the playoffs for the Cubs is going to be to win their division, as they weren’t close to a Wild Card spot last year
If Chicago is going to get better, one of the biggest areas that they will need to improve is their bullpen.
Brian Murphy of MLB.com recently highlighted relief pitching for the Cubs as a massive need.
“The Cubs made a significant bullpen move recently, acquiring right-hander Eli Morgan, one of the top arms from that aforementioned Guardians 'pen. But there is more work to do. The Cubs lost 11 games this year when leading after the seventh inning -- tied for the most in the National League -- and had a 59.4% save rate. Only four teams converted a lower percentage of their save opportunities. The cupboard isn't bare here; Porter Hodge and Luke Little look like a couple of young building blocks for this squad. But experience is in short supply.”
The addition of Eli Morgan was a good start for Chicago this offseason.
Last campaign, Morgan totaled a 1.93 ERA with a WHIP under 1.00. He will be a welcome addition to the bullpen, but there is still a need for more arms that would preferably include a closer.
With options like Tanner Scott, Kyle Finnegan, and Clay Holmes available in free agency to name a few, there are paths to improvement for the Cubs.
Unfortunately, it would seem unlikely Milwaukee would trade Devin Williams to a divisional rival, and the same goes for the St. Louis Cardinals with Ryan Helsley.
Considering the number of games Chicago blew in 2024, they would have been right in the mix for a playoff spot if they were able to cut that number in half.
With that in mind, continuing to upgrade the bullpen should be a priority.