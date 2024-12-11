Chicago Cubs Not Among Favorites For Left-Hander Garrett Crochet
The top of the Chicago Cubs rotation is left-handed heavy, something the front office has to be mindful of when they consider other free agents and trades.
In the event the Cubs trade for Garrett Crochet, it might not be as big of an issue as it may seem on paper since the rising star, Shota Imanaga, and Justin Steele are good enough to get outs against any hitter.
However, a team that swings the bat at a high level against left-handers would love to play Chicago in a playoff series, and given that every significant move should be made with the postseason in mind, the Cubs have to be mindful of that becoming a potential issue.
Crochet and Chicago have been linked in the past, but not as heavily as other teams around the league.
In a recent report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cubs aren't among the four teams interested in the ace.
"The Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox are among the other teams interested in Crochet, but the Mets and Yankees were the most aggressive suitors as of Monday, according to two sources briefed on the White Sox’s discussions. No deal with any club was considered close."
These things change quickly, especially since the New York Yankees just handed Max Fried a historic megadeal, so if Chicago is willing to send a massive package with its loaded farm system, there's a good chance Crochet will toe the rubber at Wrigley in 2025.
Only 25 years old, the Mississippi native could be the Cubs ace for the future.
He was excellent in his first season as a full-time starter and would be an intriguing option at the top of Chicago's rotation for the next decade if things go as planned.