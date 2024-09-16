Chicago Cubs Not Listed Among Teams 'Expected' To Make Bid for Superstar
The Chicago Cubs have to be smart with their moves this offseason. Even the little ones, as those could be the reason why they win a World Series or not.
However, the big deals will still be viewed as the most important, and that's where the Cubs have lacked in recent years.
There's talent on the roster, especially on the mound, but after the past few offseasons, there's always a feeling that more could've been done.
If that's the case this winter, it could lead to massive changes.
With Chicago having the money to spend on a big-name free agent, why not go out and sign Juan Soto?
Ultimately, if they don't even extend an offer to him, it shows that something needs to change.
From the sound of things, that could end up being the case.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday that there are five teams expected to make a bid for his services, and his list didn't include the Cubs.
"There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies."
This report comes shortly after Jorge Castillo of ESPN reported that he expects the club to make a call.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other clubs that could make calls."
Only time will tell what Chicago ends up doing, but there needs to be a plan. If they don't go after Soto, that should mean they'll spend $300 plus million on multiple other players.
While landing Soto would be the highlight of the offseason for every team, that wouldn't be all the Cubs need to do.
A hitter like Soto could fix most lineups in baseball, but Chicago is one of very few where there would still be some worries about the potential offensive output.
That's for the front office to figure out.
He's expected to get a $500 plus million deal, which would rightfully worry teams, but if there's one player in Major League Baseball who deserves that, it's Soto.
Not only is he still just 25 years old, but he's posted a career slash line of .284/.420/.532 in 3,241 at-bats.
Soto has been as good as any player in baseball and is on pace to become an all-time great.