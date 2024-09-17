Chicago Cubs Offseason Target With Massive Power Speaks on Upcoming Free Agency
In parts of the past 12 months, the Chicago Cubs have shown interest in adding a first baseman. Many of those rumors suggested they were interested in New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.
Given how well Michael Busch has played throughout the campaign, it's uncertain if the Cubs still have that interest. One could argue that he's been one of the better first basemen in Major League Baseball throughout the campaign.
However, he also offers some defensive flexibility, appearing in games at third and second base during the year.
Chicago needs to improve in many areas, but first base might not be at the top of their list. However, considering how poorly their offensive production has been for much of the season, they're in a position to focus solely on adding offensive firepower.
Take Alonso as an example for Busch potentially changing positions.
Considering his build, the chances of him moving positions seem slim. However, if they believe he could help this lineup, which he certainly would considering what he's done in his career, they could look to move Busch to a different position.
It's unknown how much Alonso will seek in his deal, but he's in a good position to get paid handsomely.
During the 2024 campaign, he's continued to swing the bat at a high level. He's currently slashing .241/.328/.465 with a 124 OPS+ and 32 home runs.
He's now hit at least 32 home runs in every season that wasn't the COVID year throughout his career.
With how much Mets owner Steve Cohen has in his pockets to spend, the chances of him returning to Queens seem probable.
If New York makes the postseason and he performs well in October, that gives them even more of a reason to pay him if they need any other validation.
Still, crazier things have happened.
Spending his entire career with the Mets after being drafted by them in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft, there's a chance that the upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies will be the last one he plays at Citi Field.
He spoke about that possibility with Tim Britton of The Athletic, suggesting that he's not worried about what's to come and is focused on winning with New York right now.
“I’m just taking everything day by day and doing whatever I can to help the team win each day,” he said. “I’m really not necessarily worried about that. I’m just trying to help this team get to the postseason.”
Alonso understands what's ahead of him in the next two weeks, but that doesn't change the fact that he has one of the more interesting free agencies to follow this winter.