Chicago Cubs Outfielder Had All-Star Caliber Season in 2024
As the Chicago Cubs finish up the regular season, it has been a challenging year for the organization to evaluate.
Despite being over .500, the Cubs were really never in playoff contention this season. In the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers were able to run away with the division. Also, the National League Wild Card picture might even be more shocking, as the teams like the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Mets just never seemed to lose.
Making the playoffs was certainly the goal for Chicago this season, but the season certainly wasn’t a failure just because they didn't. Their starting rotation had a really strong year and is going to be a bright spot for the organization for years to come with some talented arms.
Where the Cubs might have been lacking this season was in their lineup. Chicago had a few players like Dansby Swanson underachieving this year, and the lack of offense certainly held the potential of the team back.
However, one player who had a solid campaign for the Cubs was outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Recently, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com spoke about Suzuki’s season and spoke about him having an All-Star caliber season.
“And though never yet an All-Star, the 30-year-old Suzuki continues to be a reliable run-producer for the Cubs since coming over from Japan. He’s slashed .278/.357/.477 while matching his MLB-best with 20 homers.”
It has certainly been a solid campaign for the outfielder, as in his third season with Chicago now, he arguably had the best year of his career. In his third campaign since coming over from Japan, Suzuki had a career-high in WAR at 3.3.
The 30-year-old is second on the team in oWAR behind only Ian Happ, who is having a solid season. In overall WAR, he comes in third, as the defense of Swanson has helped him have a slightly higher rating.
As the Cubs plan for next year, Suzuki is a player that has proven that they can rely on. The argument can be made that he has improved every year in the majors, and that is a great sign. Consistency is a very important part of the game, and that was lacking from the Cubs’ offense a lot this season.
In his third year with Chicago, Suzuki has really become a solid player for the organization, and has performed to an All-Star caliber level in 2024.