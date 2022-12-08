Cubs Outfielder Suzuki Announces He Will Play in World Baseball Classic

It is finally official, Japanese and Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki has announced in his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he will compete for Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Suzuki will join the likes of fellow Japanese stars Yu Darvish and Shohei Ohtani on the roster. The right fielder slashed .262/.336/.433 with 14 home runs in his first full MLB season in 2022.

Japan is listed as one of the favorites to win the tournament as they sit just behind the United States and the Dominican Republic. Suzuki's commitment is just another move that strengthens the Japanese team.

The World Baseball Classic will take place from Mar. 8-21 and will be played in Phoenix, Az, Miami, Fl, Taichung, Taiwan and Tokyo, Japan.

Team USA will begin their group stage in Phoenix while Team Japan will headline the group in Tokyo. The semifinals and finals will be held in Miami.

As the spring inches closer, expect more star power to begin to commit to their home country's clubs.

