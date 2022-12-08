Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs Outfielder Suzuki Announces He Will Play in World Baseball Classic

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki has announced he will compete for Japan in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

It is finally official, Japanese and Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki has announced in his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he will compete for Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. 

Suzuki will join the likes of  fellow Japanese stars Yu Darvish and Shohei Ohtani on the roster. The right fielder slashed .262/.336/.433 with 14 home runs in his first full MLB season in 2022. 

Japan is listed as one of the favorites to win the tournament as they sit just behind the United States and the Dominican Republic. Suzuki's commitment is just another move that strengthens the Japanese team.

The World Baseball Classic will take place from Mar. 8-21 and will be played in Phoenix, Az, Miami, Fl, Taichung, Taiwan and Tokyo, Japan.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Team USA will begin their group stage in Phoenix while Team Japan will headline the group in Tokyo. The semifinals and finals will be held in Miami. 

As the spring inches closer, expect more star power to begin to commit to their home country's clubs. 

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_19159359
News

Cubs Outfielder Suzuki Announces He Will Play in World Baseball Classic

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18452226
News

Report: Former Cubs' Contreras Signs with Cardinals

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19261290
Opinions

Implications of the Cubs Signing Jameson Taillon

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19116451
News

Winter Meetings Updates: Ross Comments on Bellinger, Shortstops and More

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19181857
News

Report: Cubs Agree to Terms With Cody Bellinger

By Payton Havermann
HDOMBSMURBUSQVCARCC_s_2048x
News

Cubs FOCO Holiday Gift Guide

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_17062590
News

Report: Cubs Could Look to Mirror Rangers, Sign Two Free Agent Shortstops

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19147051
News

Report: Ricketts Gives Cubs Green Light After Productive Meeting With Correa

By Ben Silver