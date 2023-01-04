The Chicago Cubs have sent relief pitcher Erich Uelmen to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.

Uelmen, a fourth-round draft pick by the Cubs in 2017, was utilized exclusively as a reliever last season.

Uelmen made 56 relief appearances and 48 starts in the Cubs’ Minor League system.

Last July, Uelmen made his Major League debut against the Phillies.

It appears to be a depth move for Philadelphia as they continue to add options to bolster their bullpen.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!