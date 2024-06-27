Chicago Cubs Place Star Starting Pitcher on IL
The Chicago Cubs have not been able to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. A constant movement of players to and from the IL has been the theme of the year.
Another injury has occurred to a key player.
According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, the Cubs have placed starting pitcher Javier Assad on the IL due to a right forearm extensor strain.
Assad going on the IL is just another bump in what has been a rollercoaster season. Unfortunately, it also comes at a time when Chicago needs all hands on deck to turn things around.
Over the last 32 games, the Cubs have gone just 10-22. Assad has been a quality starter and losing him will hurt the rotation quite a bit. So far this season in 16 starts, he has compiled a 4-3 record to go along with a 3.04 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, and 83 innings pitched. He has struck out 79 batters and walked 33.
In other moves Thursday, Chicago officially added right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli to the 40-man and active rosters. Yency Almonte was also placed on the 60-day IL due to a right shoulder strain.
This is yet another brutal blow for the Cubs. Hopefully, players will be able to step up and fill the void that he leaves.
If Chicago is unable to turn things around in the very near future, it might be too late to save the year. Assad will now attack rehab and hopefully will not suffer any setbacks in his recovery.
The Cubs need him back as soon as possible.